NLB Lottery Results Today 27 Feb For Vasana Sampatha, Neegora, Mahajana Sampatha

National Lotteries Board started the first set in the year 1963. The money that is made through this goes into different causes which have come out to be good usage of money. Their vision is to add to the socio-economic development in the state. You will have the option to choose from a wide variety of lotteries which have been listed on the official website. Have a look at the winners that will be declared today.

How does the NLB lottery work?

The NLB Vasana Sampatha lottery only happens on Mondays and Thursdays of every week. Earlier, the lottery gave out the prices in the form of motorbikes, sewing machines etc., now cash prize is also offered. Each number that matched will get you Rs. 20 while the mega prize will get you Rs. 20,980,633 today.

In Neegora, you have to match the four numbers and one zodiac sign. This lottery happens on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The super prize this week will win you a total amount of Rs. 14,193,746. According to the contribution put up on the site, 10% of the turnover will be given to the National Kidney Fund.

In NLB Mahajana Sampatha, people have to match six numbers and one alphabet. This lottery happens on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday every week. The next super prize will get you a total amount of Rs. 10,230,882. This lottery is one of the oldest in the history of lotteries. Around 16.5% of the turnout will go to the Consolidated Fund.

The Govisethu lottery happens on every day of the week. The sequence consists of four numbers and one alphabet. You will win around Rs.73,921,104 if you win this lottery today. This lottery aims at contributing to the welfare of the farmers.

In NLB Daru Diri Sampatha lottery, you will have a sequence of four numbers and one alphabet. This lottery happens on Thursday every week. If you win this week, you will get a prize money of Rs. 5,198,860.90. There are also special prizes available here like Toyota Vigor and a motorcycle. The money from here goes to low-income families and special talented children.

