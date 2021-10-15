Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For October 15, 2021; Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is handled by ITHUBA Holdings. This lottery, like many other lotteries, can be played by a player who is 18 years or above. The Powerball lottery has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. These lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 pm.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for October 15, 2021

The Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results for October 15, 2021, will be announced at 9:00 pm SAST. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Powerball lottery is approximately R 137 million. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is less than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated to be R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery took place on Oct 12. The timing for this lottery was also 9:00 pm The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery were 23, 30, 32, 36, 39 and the bonus number along with these winning numbers was 12. The next jackpot prize for the lottery is estimated to be R 104 million. Whereas the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 04, 10, 14, 29, 48. The bonus number was 10. The rollover amount for this lottery was estimated to be R 4,439,327 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?

As mentioned earlier, the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery takes place every Tuesday and Friday.

Both these lotteries are pretty easy to play. Each board or each play will cost a player R 5.

For the Powerball lottery, you pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.

Then you need to pick one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.

The prizes depend on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. If your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number, then the prizes are also higher. The top prize is won by matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number.

Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery.

In order to play the Powerball Plus lottery, the player must buy an additional R 2.5 with the Powerball plus board ticket. But the price for this Powerball plus lottery is mostly lower than the Powerball lottery.

