Powerball Lottery 1244 Results For January 14 , 2021 - Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is conducted in the country of Australia. The Powerball lottery in Australia is presented every Thursday and is a weekly lotto game. The Australian Powerball results for tonight, January 14, 2021. As per reports, there are thousands of people who play the Powerball lottery and often people keep buy tickets to get the Powerball winning numbers.

Powerball Australia winning numbers for January 14, 2021

For the Australian Powerball results that will be announced on Thursday, January 14, 2021 the jackpot prize is AUD 60 million. The draw will be announced at 8:30 pm AEST and the winning number will be updated shortly.

Australian Powerball time and previous winners

The winning numbers for January 7 2021, , game were 22, 3, 17, 2, 23, 20, 7. Powerball number was 5. The winning numbers December 24, 2020, were 12, 9, 21, 4, 11, 32, 29. Powerball number was 2. The winning numbers December 31 , 2020, were 1, 11, 28, 8, 7, 2, 16 .Powerball number was 7.

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 number. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrel that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.

Cost of the ticket and Jackpot price

The winner for the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery

Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants

