Powerball Lottery 1314 Results For August 19, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for August 19, 2021

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results have been announced. Check below for the final results. The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for August 12, 2021, are 26, 7, 9, 10, 2, 30, 8. The Powerball number was 03. The last lottery took place on August 12, 2021, at its usual time.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned the previous Powerball lottery was held on August 12, 2021. The winning numbers for the lottery on August 12 2021, are:

17

10

04

26

19

23

21

Powerball number was 07.

The winning numbers for July 08, 2021, were (in numerical order)

07

08

17

09

19

32

15

Powerball number was 06.

The winning numbers for July 1, 2021, were (in numerical order)

13

19

18

17

11

16

20

Powerball number was 15.

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 numbers. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrels that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.

Cost of the Australian Powerball ticket and Jackpot price

The winner of the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery?

Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.

Interesting Facts about Australian Powerball Lottery

First draw - May 23, 1996

Highest Jackpot - AUD 150 million on September 19, 2019

Odds of winning Powerball Jackpot - 1 in 134,490,400

Odds of winning any prize - 1 in 44

Game format over the years:

Prior to March 2013 - 5/45 Regular Balls, 1/45 Powerball

After March 2013 and before April 13, 2018 - 6/40 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

April 13, 2018 onwards - 7/35 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

Some differences between Australian Powerball and the American Powerball

Australian version has 20 Powerballs while its American counterpart has 26

Lottery prizes in the USA are taxed, while Australian Powerball winners have to pay no taxes

