Powerball Lottery 1334 Results For December 30, 2021 - Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is conducted in the country of Australia. The Powerball lottery in Australia is presented every Thursday and is a weekly lotto game. The Australian Powerball lottery presents an opportunity to win approximately AUD 60 million!

Powerball Australia winning numbers for tonight, December 30, 2021 – Lottery Number 1334

For the Australian Powerball results that will be announced on December 30, 2021, the jackpot prize is approximately AUD 60 million. The draw will be announced today at 8:30 pm AEST and the winning number will be updated shortly.

Australian Powerball previous results

The winning numbers for December 23, 2021 were

03

10

13

16

20

29

Powerball was 19

The winning numbers for December 16, 2021 were

03

18

25

3

32

33

34

Powerball was 06

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 number. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrel that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.

Cost of the Australian Powerball ticket and Jackpot price

The winner for the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery?

Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.

Interesting Facts about Australian Powerball Lottery

First draw - May 23, 1996 Highest Jackpot - AUD 150 million on September 19, 2019 Odds of winning Powerball Jackpot - 1 in 134,490,400 Odds of winning any prize - 1 in 44 Game format over the years:

Prior to March 2013 - 5/45 Regular Balls, 1/45 Powerball

After March 2013 and before April 13, 2018 - 6/40 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

April 13, 2018 onwards - 7/35 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

6. Some differences between Australian Powerball and the American Powerball

Australian version has 20 Powerballs while its American counterpart has 26

Lottery prizes in the USA are taxed, while Australian Powerball winners have to pay no taxes

Image: Shutterstock