Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers For February 28 Will Be Declared Shortly

The Powerball Lottery in the USA is one of the two biggest games in America. The Powerball Lottery is played in America since 1992. This lottery is played by the 45 states of America. The Powerball Lottery has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire. The lottery has also raised nearly $22 billion for many good causes. The Powerball Lottery tickets are sold for $2 per play. The drawings of this lottery are broadcasted live on every Wednesday and Saturday at 10.50 pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw Studio.

Powerball Lottery results for February 29 will be out shortly on the official website.

The estimated jackpot for February 29 is $80 million with the cash value of $59 million.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers for February 26 are 08, 27, 29, 36, 47, and the Powerball number was 24.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers for February 22 are 25, 37,39, 61, 61 and the Powerball number was 11.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers for February 19 are 10, 12, 15, 19, 56 and the Powerball number was 19.

About the Powerball Lottery jackpot

The Powerball lottery jackpot starts at $40 million and it increases by a minimum of $10 million per draw until the jackpot is won.

Rules to claim the Powerball lottery jackpot

The players have to select five numbers from 1 to 69.

Along with that the players also have to select one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Players will then have to multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times with the Powerplay.

If the jackpot is won, then the winner may choose to claim their prize as an annuity which is paid in 30 gradual payments over 29 years or they can also opt for a lump sum payment.

