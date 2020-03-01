Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers For February 28 Will Be Declared Shortly

The Powerball Lottery in the USA is one of the two biggest games in America. The Powerball Lottery is played in America since 1992. This lottery is played by the 45 states of America. The Powerball Lottery has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire. The lottery has also raised nearly $22 billion for many good causes. The Powerball Lottery tickets are sold for $2 per play. The drawings of this lottery are broadcasted live on every Wednesday and Saturday at 10.50 pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw Studio.
Also Read: Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 8th - $60 Million Prize
Also Read: Powerball Australia Lottery Results, Winning Numbers For Tonight, Feb 27
Check the official website of Powerball Lottery for updates. Powerball Lottery Official Website. The estimated jackpot for February 29 is $80 million with the cash value of $59 million.
Also Read: Lotto 6/49 Canada: Check Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020
Also Read: Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 20: Check Winning Numbers And Prize Amount