Powerball And Powerball Plus Lottery Results For Mar 3, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery is one of the most well-known lottery games played in South Africa. The lottery game is played in South Africa from the year 1992 and has witnessed a massive attraction amongst the participants over the years. The Powerball and Powerball plus lottery are immensely popular in almost all the nine provinces of South Africa.

The prime reason for its success is that these games gave a unique opportunity to the participants to earn a good sum of money within a short period of time. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery for March 3, 2020, are 31, 1, 49, 37, 2, 50. On the other hand, the winning numbers for Powerball plus lottery for March 3, 2020, are 17, 5, 24, 19, 16, 26.

How to play Powerball and Powerball plus lottery?

The participants are allowed to take part in the Powerball and Powerball plus lottery if they tend to take part in the Powerball draw. Taking part in this draw is extremely feasible. The participants will need 5 numbers, that is from the numbers 1 to 50 along with an additional number. The contenders will then have to try to predict the number which will be eventually drawn.

The ticket price for the Powerball and Powerball plus lottery is R5

The numbers will once again get the chance to be drawn after the first draw. It is important to note that the Powerball and Powerball plus results will be available after a few minutes of the first draw. The participants will need a paper Powerball bet slip which will be used to strike off the 'plus' option.

The participants can further choose a number between 1 to 50 using a pen or a pencil. They have to once again choose a number between 1 to 20. This number will prove to be the Powerball which will be used for the plus draw. It is important to note that the participants will have to pay for their ticket price.

