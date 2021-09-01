Powerball USA Lottery Results For September 1, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. The estimated jackpot prize for August 25 is estimated to be $304 million. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 pm EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on August 30, 2021, at its usual time.
As mentioned, the previous Powerball lottery was held on August 30, 2021. The winning numbers for the lottery on August 30, 2021, were: 03,15,45,51,61 and the Power Ball was 24. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $275 million. Now the jackpot prize for August 30, 2021, is estimated to be $304 million.
