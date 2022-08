The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for August 24, 2022

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on August 22, 2022, at its usual time.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on August 22, 2022. The winning numbers in this lottery were

12

27

34

55

67

The Powerball number was 09. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $66 million USD as per the Powerball website. Now the jackpot prize for August 24, 2022, is estimated to be $100 million USD.

How to play the Powerball lottery game?

Powerball costs $2 per play.

Select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

Choose your numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won.

Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 Ways to Win.

What is Power Play?

Ask for Power Play with your Powerball purchase!

For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times!

The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.

The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.

The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million.

Multi-Draw