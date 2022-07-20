Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For July 20, 2022; Check Today's Winning Result Here

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for July 20, 2022

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on July 18, 2022, at its usual time.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on July 18, 2022. The winning numbers in this lottery were

14

34

36

50

58

The Powerball number was 05. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $101 Million USD. Now the jackpot prize for July 21, 2022 is estimated to be $101 Million USD as well.

How to play the Powerball lottery game?

Powerball costs $2 per play.

Select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

Choose your numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won.

Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 Ways to Win.

What is Power Play?

Ask for Power Play with your Powerball purchase!

For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times!

The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.

The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.

The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million.

Multi-Draw