Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For May 13, 2020; Winning Results

Quick links:
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on May 9, 2020, at its usual time.
Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For May 9, 2020; Winning Numbers
As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on May 9, 2020. The winning numbers in this lottery were
12
18
42
48
65
. The Powerball number was 19. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $59 Million USD. Now the jackpot prize for May 9, 2020 is estimated to be $68 Million USD.
Also Read | Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For May 9, 2020; Winning Numbers
Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For May 9, 2020; Winning Results
Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For May 9, 2020; Check Winning Results