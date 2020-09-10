Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For Sep 9, 2020; Winning Results

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for Sep 9, 2020

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on Sep 5, 2020, at its usual time.

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For March 24, 2020; Winning Numbers

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on Sep 5, 2020. The winning numbers in this lottery were - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - . The Powerball number was - - - - - . The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $59 Million USD. Now the jackpot prize for Sep 9, 2020 is estimated to be $68 Million USD.

Also Read | Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For March 27, 2020; Winning Numbers

How to play Powerball lottery game?

The minimum Powerball lottery bet costs at $2.

In the game, every player must select up to five numbers from a set of 69 numbers.

Players also have to choose one number from 26 Red Powerball.

The order of drawn numbers on the lottery tickets is irrelevant and will not matter

If a player pays an extra $1, he may activate the Power Play option, which will multiply the lower-tier winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x.

To win the Powerball lottery jackpot, one must match all the five numbers in any order, and also the red Powerball number.

Although it has a catch to it, which can be seen in the official chart of Powerball lottery winnings

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For March 24, 2020; Winning Results

Facts about Powerball Lottery

Started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name was changed to Powerball on April 19, 1992

The $1.586 Billion jackpot on January 13, 2016 was the largest lottery jackpot ever

Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn.

There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For March 20, 2020; Check Winning Results