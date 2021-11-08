Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2021: Watch Lucky Draw Winners Of Nov 8

The Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result was declared by the Punjab State Lotteries Department Directorate on 8th November 2021 at 4:30 PM. The reward was released as per the lottery prize and lottery name. Those candidates who purchased the Punjab State Lottery Ticket can check Punjab Lottery Result Draw via this web page or official website link- http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. like- Gandhi Brothers Lottery & Punjab Diwali Bumper lottery result today live. Candidates can check the Diwali lottery winner list PDF through this web page.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021 Result

The “Lottery Draw” has been organized by the Punjab State Lotteries Directorate. The state of Punjab organizes 6 Bumper Lotteries every year. The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result was declared at 4:30 PM. People have long awaited the Dear Diwali bumper lottery draw. Those candidates who have applied and now are curious to know their Lottery draw can check their Diwali Bumper Lottery number through the video embedded below.



How to Check Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2021 PDF

Step 1: Candidates go to the official website of Punjab State Lotteries i.e., www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in

Step 2: Wait for the home page to open.

Step 3: Click on the “Search Diwali Bumper Lottery Result” Button.

Step 4: Enter your Ticket Number, Category (Monthly/Bumper), Result Name and click on search.

Step 5: Now if your Ticket Number is present on the PDF then you can get the prize.

Step 6: Visit the Lottery Center and claim your prize.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Scheme

The directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has declared the draw result of the Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result today on November 8th, 2021 at 4:30 PM. Candidates who purchased Rs. 200 cost Lottery ticket can check the Diwali Bumper Lottery result Today 4:30 PM live from the official website at www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. Lottery First Prize is Rs 2 Crore and Second Prize is Rs. 1 Crore and the Third Prize of 9000/- to each. The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and the total number of lottery tickets in the scheme are twenty lakh with series A and B. The numbering is from 500000 to 999999 in the two series.