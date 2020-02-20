Set For Life UK Lottery For February 20, 2020: Check The Details And Result Updates

Set For Life is a reckoning game that offers the participants to win £ 10,000 a month for a period of 30 years. The lottery was launched on March 15, 2019, and is played only on Mondays and Thursdays. There are eight distinct ways to win in each draw. It was introduced as the National Lottery wanted to formulate a new kind of a game that would provide a guaranteed income instead of a one-off prize. Keep checking for the latest updates and results for February 20, 2020. The draw is announced at 8 PM according to the standard time zone of the UK.

Here are the draws for February 20, 2020:

The Set For Life lottery can be played in a simple manner

Set For Life is known as an annuity lottery as it gives winners of the top prize, a whopping total of £3.6 million over the span of the last three decades. The participants need not worry about the entire process for playing the lottery. It follows an efficient and feasible system. For playing Set For Life, the participants have to select five main numbers from 1 to 47. This also includes one Life Ball which is taken from a separate set between numbers 1 and 10. The participants are free to either chose their own numbers or opt for a Lucky Dip. The last draw of Set For Life UK lottery, which took place on February 17, 2020, had the numbers 1, 12, 34, 37, 41 and 8 (Life Ball number) in the winner set.

Eligibility criteria to participate in The National Lottery of UK

Players must be at least 16 years old to buy scratchcards or to play Lotto, Thunderball, Euromillions or Set For Life.

Tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK, or online over the internet.

The ticket purchaser for a syndicate, typically its manager, must meet the eligibility criteria for ticket purchase. Syndicate members must be aged 16 or over

Lottery tickets are not transferable, so commercial syndicates (i.e. where extra charges are levied over and above the total face value of the tickets purchased) are not permitted

The cost of the Set For Life lottery ticket is £1.50 per line

The participants of the lottery can buy their tickets from the authorised retailers. They also have the option to play online for which they have to enter or register a four-week advance from the day the lottery is conducted. The participants must remember to get their entries in before the ticket sales close from the night of the draw. The ticket costs £1.50 per line.

The participants can win prizes if the numbers they select, tend to match the winning numbers which are drawn. The prizes begin at £5 for matching the two main numbers and then increase in value if more such numbers match. Set For Life, unlike the other lotteries, offers the top two prizes as regular payments over a fixed period of time instead of one-off lump sums.