Set For Life UK Thursday Results For February 27: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Set For Life lottery reportedly catapulted in 2019 offers a top prize of £ 10,000 to a selected few. One of the lotto games conducted by the National Lottery Commission in the United Kingdom, Set For Life is conducted every Monday and Thursday at 8:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) hrs. Here is all you need to know about Set For Life Thursday results.

Here are the Set For Life Thursday results:

The Set For Life results were declared on the official website of The National Lottery. Everyone can check the Set For Life Thursday results on https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/checker?icid=mdr:sfl:tx

Set For Life February 24's winning number were 01, 19, 22, 35, 40. Whereas the life ball number was 10, and players who choose number 10 might have won the jackpot prize of £ 10,000.

How to play Set For Life

Set For Life is one of the most popular lottery games in the United Kingdom; especially for its jackpot prize, which rewards the winner with £ 10,000 every month for 30 years. Set For Life ticket costs about £1.50, and reported to be available on the official website of the National Lottery Commission.

Once you have brought the ticket for Set For Life, the first step is to choose five numbers between 1 to 47. After which every player can choose one number between 1 to 10 or opt for a quick dip, where numbers are chosen electronically. Choosing a life ball number avails one for the mega jackpot of £ 10,000. Choose the number of draws you wish to play and weeks you wish to play the Set For Life lottery.

Additional Information related to Set For Life Lottery: