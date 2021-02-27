Sports Toto 4D Jackpot Latest Live Result Today For Feb 27, 2020

Sports Toto 4D is one of the most popular lotteries in Malaysia. This Sports Toto lottery, like many other lotteries, is based on 4-digit numbers. The Sports Toto 4D lottery game draw is on every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. This lottery was started by the Malaysian Government and is now run by a private company. Sports Toto Malaysia includes games like Toto 4D, Toto 4D Jackpot, Supreme Toto 6/58, Power Toto 6/55, Star Toto 6/50, Toto 5D, Toto 6D and others.

Sports Toto 4D latest lottery winning numbers and results for Feb 27, 2020

The Sports Toto 4D Winning numbers and results will be announced at 7 PM MYT. Check for the final results in some time as they will be updated below. The last game took place on Feb 24, 2020. Sports Toto 4D jackpot 1 prize during the last Sports Toto 4D was RM 16,786,147.52.

Sports Toto 4D Lottery Previous Winners

The last Sports Toto 4D lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on Feb 24, 2020. The top three winning numbers were 9098, 2976 and 9962. The special prize winning numbers were 1761, 8601, 8815, 7055, 0615, 4388, 1940, 1228, 0665 and 6318.

How to play Sports Toto 4D lottery?

You will need to be 21+ to participate in the lottery

The Sports Toto 4D lottery is easy to play and works just like most other lotteries

First you start by selecting one of your favourite 4-digit number or 4D number from 0000 to 9999

Once you have picked your number wait for the 4D lottery to be drawn

There 23 winning numbers drawn in the lottery. These lottery prizes are divided into 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prize, 10 special Prizes, and 10 consolation prizes. The Big Bet and Small bet concept is applied in the Sports Toto 4D lottery as well.

A Big bet lets your 4D number win any of the prizes from the five categories if it is part of any of the 23 winning numbers. A Small bet only lets your 4D number win in the top three categories. Your number once again needs to be part of any of the 23 winning numbers to win. The minimum bet amount is RM1 in the Sports Toto Malaysia lottery.

