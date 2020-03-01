SuperLotto Plus California Winning Numbers For February 29, 2020

The SuperLotto Plus is a legit government-run organization in the state of California, United States. It was first established in the year 1986 and was named California SuperLotto. But in the year 2000, the name was changed to California SuperLotto Plus. It is easily one of the most fastest-growing lotteries in the state of California. Check out the winning numbers for the lottery here below.

Read Also: Bodoland Lottery Result Today 29.02.2020: Bodoland Lottery Result Live

SuperLotto Plus (USA) Lottery Results from 29 Feb

How to play

The first thing one needs to do to play SuperrLotto Plus to find a retailer. This guy has to be close to you and preferably from your city and close to home or office. Pick 5 numbers between 1 to 47 and 1 Mega number between 1 to 27. You can also Quick Pick. The cashier can very easily provide a SuperLotto Plus Quick Pick that will choose numbers for you with the help of random number generator. One can also go for Advance Play that allows playing multiple draws with one purchase. One can play the numbers 2 to 8, 16, or 20 consecutive draws with one payslip by marking the Advance Playbox. One must pay $1 per play for each SuperLotto Plus ticket which is also the receipt. Check the time when SuperLotto Plus draws take place which is on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The draw entry closes at 7:45 pm on the day. The SuperLotto Plus has 9 winning ball combinations. The more numbers one can match with the drawn numbers, the more they win.

Read Also: Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Prized | Feb 29 | 4 PM

How to see the winner

Look up at the lottery site for winning numbers and prize amounts. One can very easily download the lottery mobile app to see the winning numbers. Scan the ticket using Check-A-Ticket feature on the mobile app. Just use the Check-A-Ticket machine at a Lottery retail location.

SuperLotto Plus winning numbers- Past

There were no jackpot winners last draw but a total of 86,545 winning tickets. The past winning numbers were 4,11,24,28, 41 and the Mega number was 25. Get your tickets for today's draw now.

Read Also: Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Today 29.02.2020: Dear Gold Lottery Result Live

Read Also: Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Today 29.02.2020: LabhLaxmi Lottery Result Live