SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For Dec 19, 2020; Winning Results

The Superlotto Plus lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in California. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, its name was changed to SuperLotto Plus.

SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results for Dec 19

The SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in the US at 7:57 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on Dec 16, 2020, at its usual time.

SuperLotto Plus Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier the last Superlotto lottery took place on Dec 16, 2020. The winning numbers in this lottery were

4

6

11

12

17

. The Mega number was 9. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $20 million USD. Now the jackpot prize for Dec 19, 2020, is estimated to be more than $20 million USD.

How to play SuperLotto Plus lottery game?

Find a SuperLotto Plus play slip at one of the 21,000 California Lottery retail locations.

Using a lottery play slip, which you can find at any lottery retailer, pick 5 numbers between 1 and 47 and 1 Mega number between 1 and 27.

You can also select Quick Pick, or just ask the cashier for a SuperLotto Plus Quick Pick, and the random number generator will choose the numbers for you.

To play the same numbers for consecutive draws, just mark Advance Play. Advance Play allows you to play multiple draws with one purchase. You can play 2 to 8, 16, or 20 consecutive draws on one play slip by marking the Advance Playbox.

Pay $1 per play for each SuperLotto Plus ticket. Your ticket is your receipt. Keep the receipt safely. Remember that SuperLotto Plus has 9 winning ball combinations. The more numbers on your ticket that match the numbers drawn, the more you win. Make sure to remember to check the Mega number as well, when the results are announced.

