SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For October 10, 2021; Winning Results

The Superlotto Plus lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in California. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, its name was changed to SuperLotto Plus.
The SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in the US at 7:57 pm EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on October 9, 2021, at its usual time.
As mentioned earlier the last Superlotto lottery took place on October 9, 2021. The winning numbers in this lottery were 13,21,22,23, 32, 43. The Mega number was 01. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $20 million USD. Now the jackpot prize for September 26, 2021, is estimated to be more than $18,000,000 USD.
The more numbers on your ticket that match the numbers drawn, the more you win. Make sure to remember to check the Mega number as well, when the results are announced.
