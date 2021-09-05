SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For September 05, 2021: Check Winning Results

Quick links:
The Superlotto Plus lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in California. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, its name was changed to SuperLotto Plus.
The SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in the US at 7:57 pm EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on September 04, 2021, at its usual time.
As mentioned earlier the last Superlotto lottery took place on September 04, 2021. The winning numbers in this lottery were 09, 11, 23, 30, 43. The Mega number was 05. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $20 million USD. Now the jackpot prize for August 28, 2021, is estimated to be more than $20 million USD.
