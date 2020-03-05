SuperLotto Plus (USA) Lottery March 04, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

SuperLotto Plus is a lotto game which is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, the name of it was changed to SuperLotto Plus. The starting jackpot for the game is $7 million.

SuperLotto Plus result for March 4, 2020

SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for March 4, 2020, will be announced at around 8:00 pm PST. The timing may defer due to local time zones. The sale of tickets ends at 7:45 PM PST. Tickets sold after 7:50 pm PST are ineligible for that night’s draw. The SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for tonight will be shortly revealed here.

SuperLottto Plus previous result (February 29, 2020)

The previous SuperLotto Plus was drawn on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The winning numbers were 20, 22, 24, 34 and 5. The mega ball number was 15.

Steps to play SuperLotto Plus

Step 1:

Find a SuperLotto Plus play slip at one of the 21,000 California Lottery retail locations. Using a lottery play slip, which you can find at any lottery retailer, pick 5 numbers between 1 and 47 and 1 Mega number between 1 and 27. You can also select Quick Pick®, or just ask the cashier for a SuperLotto Plus Quick Pick, and the random number generator will choose the numbers for you. To play the same numbers for consecutive draws, just mark Advance Play®. Advance Play allows you to play multiple draws with one purchase. You can play 2 to 8, 16, or 20 consecutive draws on one play slip by marking the Advance Playbox.

STEP 2:

Pay $1 per play for each SuperLotto Plus ticket. Your ticket is your receipt. Keep the receipt safely.

STEP 3:

Know the times. SuperLotto Plus draws take place Wednesdays and Saturdays after the draw entry closes at 7:45 pm.

STEP 4:

Remember that SuperLotto Plus has 9 winning ball combinations. The more numbers on your ticket that match the numbers drawn, the more you win. Remember the Mega number.

STEP 5:

Use any of these ways to see if you’re a SuperLotto Plus winner:

Look on the Lottery website for winning numbers and prize amounts.

Download the Lottery mobile app to see winning numbers.

Scan your ticket using the Check-A-Ticket feature on the mobile app.

Use the Check-A-Ticket machine at a Lottery retail location.

