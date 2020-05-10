SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers May 9, 2020; Winning Results

Quick links:
The Superlotto Plus lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in California. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, its name was changed to SuperLotto Plus.
The SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in the US at 7:57 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on May 6, 2020, at its usual time.
As mentioned earlier the last Superlotto lottery took place on May 6, 2020. The winning numbers in this lottery were 5,8,18,37,39. The Mega number was 11. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $20 million USD. Now the jackpot prize for May 9, 2020, is estimated to be more than $20 million USD.
Pay $1 per play for each SuperLotto Plus ticket. Your ticket is your receipt. Keep the receipt safely. Remember that SuperLotto Plus has 9 winning ball combinations. The more numbers on your ticket that match the numbers drawn, the more you win. Make sure to remember to check the Mega number as well, when the results are announced.
