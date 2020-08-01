TattsLotto Australia Results For Saturday, Aug 1, 2020; Winning Numbers

Tattslotto is one of the popular lotteries played in Australia. This lottery is a special lottery, drawn exclusively on Saturday. The lottery can be played online, on the app or in the store. Superdraws are also part of the Tattslotto lottery.

Tattslotto Lottery winning numbers for Saturday, August 1, 2020

The Tattslotto Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 8:30 p.m. AEST. Check for the final results in some time. Tattslotto lottery game happens every Saturday. The next game will be taking place today on July 4, 2020. The draw takes place shortly after 7:30 p.m. AEST. The jackpot prize for this Tattslotto is approximately $14 million AUD.

Tattslotto Lottery Results Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier, the last draw took place on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The timing of the draw a little after 7:30 p.m. AEST. The winning numbers in this draw were , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . The Superdraw numbers (also called 'Supps') were , , , , and , , , , ,.

How to play Tattslotto Lottery for Saturday?

Every Tattslotto lottery ticket costs $2.90 AUD. You can play four games for $2.90 AUD.

If you plan to play this lottery you need to select 6 numbers from 1 to 45.

You can choose to play QuickPick. Quickpick will generate the numbers for you and also choose many games you want to play.

There are 6 winning prize divisions in Tattslotto. Division 1 has the highest prize that can be won in any draw.

If you want to win division 1, you need to match all 6 winning numbers in a single panel.

There also prizes dependent on the numbers you match. There are prizes even if you match 1 or 2 numbers.

Superdraws also follow the same rules but the draw takes places only a few times in a year.

Superdraws have more prize money. Their jackpot prize can be $20 million AUD or more.

Facts on Tattslotto Lottery

In Australia, Tattslotto was the very first European-format "lotto" style lottery

According to Wikipedia, the odds of winning the Tattslotto jackpot, i.e. matching all the 6 numbers, are 8,145,060:1

