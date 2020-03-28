TattsLotto Australia Results For Saturday, March 28, 2020; Winning Numbers

Tattslotto is one the many lotteries played in Australia. This lottery is a special lottery for Saturday. The lottery can be played online, on the app or in the store. Superdraws are also part of the Tattslotto.
The Tattslotto Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 7:30 p.m. AEST. Check for the final results in some time.
Tattslotto lottery game happens every Saturday. The next game will be taking place today at March 28, 2020. The lottery prize for today is estimated to be $10 million AUD. The draw will be taking place shortly after 7:30 p.m. AEST.
As mentioned earlier, the last draw took place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The timing of the draw a little after 7:30 p.m. AEST. The winning numbers in this draw were 10, 27, 19, 33, 31, 26. The superdraw numbers were 9 and 43. The jackpot prize for this Tattslotto was approximately $13 million AUD.
