TattsLotto Australia Results For Saturday, March 28, 2020; Winning Numbers

Tattslotto is one the many lotteries played in Australia. This lottery is a special lottery for Saturday. The lottery can be played online, on the app or in the store. Superdraws are also part of the Tattslotto.

Tattslotto Lottery winning numbers for March 28, 2020 for 7:30 p.m. AEST

The Tattslotto Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 7:30 p.m. AEST. Check for the final results in some time.

Tattslotto lottery game happens every Saturday. The next game will be taking place today at March 28, 2020. The lottery prize for today is estimated to be $10 million AUD. The draw will be taking place shortly after 7:30 p.m. AEST.

Tattslotto Lottery Results Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier, the last draw took place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The timing of the draw a little after 7:30 p.m. AEST. The winning numbers in this draw were 10, 27, 19, 33, 31, 26. The superdraw numbers were 9 and 43. The jackpot prize for this Tattslotto was approximately $13 million AUD.

How to play Tattslotto Lottery for Saturday?

Every Tattslotto lottery ticket costs $2.90 AUD. You can play four games for $2.90 AUD.

If you plan to play this lottery you need to select 6 numbers from 1 to 45.

You can choose to play QuickPick. Quicpick will generate the numbers for you and also choose many games you want to play.

There are 6 winning prize divisions in Tattslotto. Division 1 has the highest prize that can be won in any draw.

If you want to win division 1, you need to match all 6 winning numbers in a single panel.

There also prizes dependent on the numbers you match. There are prizes even if you match 1 or 2 numbers.

Superdraws also follow the same rules but the draw takes places only few times in an year.

Superdraws have more prize money. Their jackpot prize can be $20 million AUD or more.

