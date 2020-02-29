TattsLotto Lottery Results For February 29, 2020: Check Winning Numbers Of TattsLotto

Tattslotto is a weekly lottery game that is played in Australia. The game takes place every Saturday. It is also known as Saturday Lotto in New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia. It is also famous with the name Gold Lotto in Queensland. Tattslotto was the first European-format ‘lotto’ style lottery in Australia.

About TattsLotto game

There are a total of six winning numbers and two complimentary numbers in a TattsLotto game. The numbers are drawn from a barrel of 45 numbers. To play TattsLotto, players need to choose six numbers from 1 to 45. The choice of playing in lots of 12 games, 18 games, 24 games, 36 games etc is given to players. All the players can choose their numbers. Players can allow the computer to choose their numbers for TattsLotto too. The computer then randomly generates numbers. This entry is known as quick pick entry for TattsLotto. The winnings are calculated in 6 divisions. Division 1 consists of the highest prize as it can give the winners around 4 million dollars every Saturday. There are also some rare events like New Years Megadraws that can win up to $30 million if not more than that.

TattsLotto results

Saturday TattsLotto is an amazing chance for all the players to take home a huge prize of around $4 Million that too on every Saturday. Apart from TattsLotto, there are also regular events like super draws which offer Division One prize pools of $20 Million or more. The latest TattsLotto draw will be carried out today on February 29, 2020. The draw will close at 7.30 pm (AEST). To win you just have to match 6 winning numbers in a single game. The last draw happened on February 22, 2020. The division prize of the last draw was $642,608.33 and the division prize pool was of $4,498,258.31. There were a total of 7 winners and two tatts winners. Check the winning numbers of February 29, 2020, here.