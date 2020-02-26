Thunderball UK Lottery Results For February 26, 2020: Here Are Winning Numbers

The Thunderball lottery is played in the UK. It is one of the most widely played lotteries in the country. The draw for the Thunderball lottery takes place every week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Read to know more about Thunderball results.
The Thunderball lottery gives millions of people residing in the UK a chance to become millionaires. The Thunderball lottery is drawn every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 07:30 pm, according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The jackpot winner of the Thunderball lottery gets a chance to take home a staggering amount of £500,000.
The last draw of the Thunderball lottery took place yesterday i.e on February 25, 2020. The winning numbers of yesterday’s Thunderball lottery are 06, 09, 18, 24, 38. However, the golden Thunderball number of the lottery was 11.
