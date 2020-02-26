The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Thunderball UK Lottery Results For February 26, 2020: Here Are Winning Numbers

Lottery News

The Thunderball lottery's latest draw will take place on February 26, 2020. Here is how you can play the Thunderball lottery and much more. Read on.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
thunderball

The Thunderball lottery is played in the UK. It is one of the most widely played lotteries in the country. The draw for the Thunderball lottery takes place every week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Read to know more about Thunderball results.

ALSO READ | Thunderball Lottery UK Results For February 25, 2020: Here Are The Full Details

The Thunderball lottery gives millions of people residing in the UK a chance to become millionaires. The Thunderball lottery is drawn every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 07:30 pm, according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The jackpot winner of the Thunderball lottery gets a chance to take home a staggering amount of £500,000.

The last draw of the Thunderball lottery took place yesterday i.e on February 25, 2020. The winning numbers of yesterday’s Thunderball lottery are 06, 09, 18, 24, 38. However, the golden Thunderball number of the lottery was 11.

The upcoming draw of the Thunderball lottery will take place on February 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 22, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Here are the prizes listed down for winners of the Thunderball lottery in the UK

  • Thunderball Match 5 plus: £500,000
  • Match 5: £5,000
  • Thunderball Match 4 plus: £250
  • Match 4: 100
  • Thunderball Match 3 plus: £20
  • Match 3: £10
  • Thunderball Match 2 plus: £10
  • Thunderball Match 1 plus: £5
  • Thunderball Match 0 plus: £3

ALSO READ | Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 20; Check Winning Numbers

How can you play the popular Thunderball lottery?

  1. Firstly, you should start off by choosing a total of five numbers between 1 to 39.
  2. Make sure that you also pick up your lucky Thunderball number that is ranging between 1 to 14.
  3. If you do not wish to choose the Thunderball number, then you can also ask for a lucky dip.
  4. Further, if you do not want to pick up your main numbers, then a number generator will help you create a random lineup of numbers.
  5. One should also remember that you can opt to enter a maximum of seven lines for every play slip.
  6. Every player is allowed to buy only ten play slips for each game.

ALSO READ | Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 15: Check The Thunderball Results Here

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI VIOLENCE TIMELINE
'DELHI VIOLENCE AN INTEL FAILURE'
IT MIN MEETS MICROSOFT CEO
AADITYA DEMANDS APOLOGY
INSPIRED OR COPIED?
CAT'S REACTION AMUSES TWITTER