Thunderball UK Lottery Results For February 26, 2020: Here Are Winning Numbers

The Thunderball lottery is played in the UK. It is one of the most widely played lotteries in the country. The draw for the Thunderball lottery takes place every week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Read to know more about Thunderball results.

The Thunderball lottery gives millions of people residing in the UK a chance to become millionaires. The Thunderball lottery is drawn every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 07:30 pm, according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The jackpot winner of the Thunderball lottery gets a chance to take home a staggering amount of £500,000.

The last draw of the Thunderball lottery took place yesterday i.e on February 25, 2020. The winning numbers of yesterday’s Thunderball lottery are 06, 09, 18, 24, 38. However, the golden Thunderball number of the lottery was 11.

The upcoming draw of the Thunderball lottery will take place on February 26, 2020

Here are the prizes listed down for winners of the Thunderball lottery in the UK

Thunderball Match 5 plus: £500,000

Match 5: £5,000

Thunderball Match 4 plus: £250

Match 4: 100

Thunderball Match 3 plus: £20

Match 3: £10

Thunderball Match 2 plus: £10

Thunderball Match 1 plus: £5

Thunderball Match 0 plus: £3

How can you play the popular Thunderball lottery?

Firstly, you should start off by choosing a total of five numbers between 1 to 39. Make sure that you also pick up your lucky Thunderball number that is ranging between 1 to 14. If you do not wish to choose the Thunderball number, then you can also ask for a lucky dip. Further, if you do not want to pick up your main numbers, then a number generator will help you create a random lineup of numbers. One should also remember that you can opt to enter a maximum of seven lines for every play slip. Every player is allowed to buy only ten play slips for each game.

