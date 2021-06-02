UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For June 2, 2021; Tonight’s Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are two of the popular National lotteries in the UK. Both these lotteries are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday and are similar to mainstream lottery formats, in the sense that they're based on a draw of numbers. The prizes depend on the numbers that match the draw. The draws of last Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks took place on May 29, 2021.
The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced tonight at 7:30 p.m. GMT. Check for the final results in some time. Both the lotteries previously took place on May 29, 2021. The jackpot prize for the Lotto draw was £7,006,533. The Lotto Hotpicks jackpot prize was £350,000.
The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery was last drawn on May 29, 2021. The winning numbers of the Lotto lottery were 01 - 10 - 16 - 36 - 46 - 55. The Bonus number was 44. The jackpot prize was £7,006,533. The Lotto Hotpicks lottery winning numbers were the same as the Lotto winning numbers without the bonus number.
The Lotto Hotpicks tickets are sold online from 6 am to 11 pm. However, for the days when the draws are supposed to happen the ticket sales stop at 7:30 pm. One should buy their tickets before this time to enter the draw for that particular day.