UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For September 22, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are two of the popular National lotteries in the United Kingdom. Both these lotteries are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday and are similar to mainstream lottery formats, in the sense that they're based on a draw of numbers. The prizes depend on the numbers that match the draw. The draws of the last Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks took place on September 18, 2021.

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced tonight at 7:30 pm GMT. Check for the final results in some time. Both the lotteries previously took place on September 18, 2021. The jackpot prize for the Lotto draw was £4,079,277. The Lotto Hotpicks jackpot prize was £350,000.

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery was last drawn on September 18, 2021. The winning numbers of the Lotto lottery were--19,32,44,45,52,53. The jackpot prize was £350,000. The Lotto Hotpicks lottery winning numbers were the same as the Lotto winning numbers without the bonus number, which is 20.

