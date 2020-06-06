UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For June 6, 2020; Tonight’s Winning Numbers

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are two of the popular National lotteries in the UK. Both these lotteries are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday and are similar to mainstream lottery formats, in the sense that they're based on a draw of numbers. The prizes depend on the numbers that match the draw. The draws of last Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks took place on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks results and winning numbers for June 6, 2020

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced tonight at 7:30 p.m. GMT. Check for the final results in some time. Both the lotteries previously took place on June 3, 2020. The jackpot prize for the Lotto draw was £7,006,533. The Lotto Hotpicks jackpot prize was £350,000.

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Previous Winning Numbers

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery was last drawn on June 3 2020. The winning numbers of the Lotto lottery were 01 - 02 - 05 - 11 - 14 - 33. The Bonus number was 48. The jackpot prize was £7,006,533. The Lotto Hotpicks lottery winning numbers were the same as the Lotto winning numbers without the bonus number.

How to play Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks game?

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery games are easy to play.

For the lotto game, you first need to pick six numbers from 1 to 59.

If you are not able to pick your six numbers, you can use Lucky Dip. Lucky Dip randomly generates your numbers for the draw.

Along with the six numbers, a bonus number is also drawn on the day of the lottery.

For the Lotto Hotpicks, you first need to select the amount of numbers you want to play with. You can play with 1 to 5 numbers.

After choosing your amount of numbers, you need to select those numbers from a set of 1 to 59 numbers just like the Lotto draw.

You can also play the Lotto Hotpicks lottery by using Lucky Dip. As mentioned earlier, Lucky Dip randomly assigns you your numbers.

Each Lotto play costs £2 and for each Lotto Hotpicks game, it's £1.

The Lotto Hotpicks tickets are sold online from 6 am to 11 pm. However, for the days when the draws are supposed to happen the ticket sales stop at 7:30 pm. One should buy their tickets before this time to enter the draw for that particular day.

