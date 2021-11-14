UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For November 14, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s lunchtime lottery is a daily lottery in the UK and is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The draw for this lottery occurs twice every day. In addition to the UK49s lunchtime results, there is also a teatime lottery draw that happens. The teatime lottery takes place at approximately 5:49 pm GMT every day.

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery winning numbers for November 14, 2021

The 49s Lottery Winning numbers and results are announced at 12:49 pm GMT typically. The 49’s lottery timing varies at times. While the lunchtime lottery results time remains constant, the teatime lottery results in time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 pm and from February to October, it takes place at 5:49 pm GMT.

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Previous Winning Numbers

The previous 49s lunchtime lottery took place on November 13, 2021. The timing of this lottery was 12:49 pm GMT. The winning numbers of the November 13 lottery were 4, 6, 19, 26, 35, 45 and the bonus number was 49. We will also share details here of the teatime hot and cold numbers for those interested in knowing. The hottest numbers or the numbers which have popped up frequently are 47, 19, 3, 20, 39 and 27. The hottest numbers for booster numbers during lunchtime are 8, 7, 3, 5, 27, and 37.

How to play the 49s lottery game?

The 49s lunchtime lottery is similar to many other lotteries out there.

For playing the 49s lunchtime lottery, you need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers.

In the lunchtime lottery, you can either play the 6 number draw or the 7 number draw.

The seven number draw includes a Booster ball that will increase your chances of winning the lottery.

You can either choose your own numbers or let the Lucky Dip pick those numbers randomly for you.

Cost of the bet and prize money

The price of each bet (minimums take) in either lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one of the picked numbers matches the winning numbers then the winning prize is £7 and if the same takes place in the 7 number draw, it's £6. For matching 2 winning numbers in the 6 number draw the prize is £54 and for the 7 number draw its £39.

The winning prize for 3 numbers matching with the winning numbers is £601 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw it's £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 in the 6 number draw and in the 7 number draw the winning prize is £3,800. Finally, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the winning numbers from the 6 number draw, the winning prize is £125,000 and for the 7 number draw, if the same occurs, the winning prize is £40,000.

(Image: Shutterstock)