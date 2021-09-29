UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For September 29, 2021; Check Winning Results

UK49s Lunchtime Lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Here are the results for September 03, 2021, 49s lunchtime lottery. The UK49s lunchtime lottery is a daily lottery in the UK and is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The draw for this lottery occurs twice every day. In addition to the UK49s lunchtime results, there is also a tea time lottery draw that happens. The tea time lottery takes place at approximately 5:49pm GMT every day.

UK's 49s Lunchtime Lottery winning numbers for September 29, 2021

The 49s Lunchtime Lottery Winning numbers and results are announced at 12:49pm GMT typically. UK49s lunchtime results for September 29, 2021, are 06-13-30-33-36-47. The bonus number is 43. The 49s lottery timing varies at times. While the lunchtime lottery results time remains constant, the teatime lottery results in time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49pm and from February to October, it takes place at 5:49pm GMT.

UK's 49s Lunchtime Lottery Previous Winning Numbers

The previous 49s lunchtime lottery took place on September 28, 2021. The timing of this lottery was 12:49 pm GMT. The winning numbers of this lottery were 01-23-28-43-45-49. The bonus number was 03. We will also share details here of the lunchtime hot and cold numbers for those interested in knowing.

How to play the 49s lottery game?

The 49s lunchtime lottery is similar to many other lotteries out there.

For playing the 49s lunchtime lottery, you need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers.

In the lunchtime lottery, you can either play the 6 number draw or the 7 number draw.

The seven number draw includes a Booster ball that will increase your chances of winning the lottery.

You can either choose your own numbers or let the Lucky Dip pick those numbers randomly for you.

Cost of bet and prize money

The price of each bet (minimums take) at either lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one of the picked numbers matches the winning numbers then the winning prize is £7 and if the same takes place in the 7 number draw, it's £6. For matching 2 winning numbers in the 6 number draw the prize is £54 and for the 7 number draw its £39. The winning prize for 3 numbers matching the winning numbers is £601 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw it's £330. If 4 numbers are matching, then the prize is £7,200 in the 6 number draw and in the 7 number draw the winning prize is £3,800. Finally, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the winning numbers from the 6 number draw, the winning prize is £125,000 and for the 7 number draw, if the same occurs, the winning prize is £40,000.

Image: Shutterstock