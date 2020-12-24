UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For Dec 24, 2020; Check Winning Results

The UK49s teatime lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is drawn daily in the UK. The draw for this lottery occurs twice every day. In addition to the uk49s teatime results, there is also a lunchtime lottery draw that happens. The lunchtime lottery takes place at approximately 12:49 p.m. GMT everyday.

UK's 49s Teatime Lottery winning numbers for Dec 24, 2020

The uk49s teatime results i.e. the winning numbers are announced at 5:49 p.m. GMT usually. Check for the UK49s teatime results for today in some time as they will be updated here. The 49’s lottery timing varies at times. While the lunchtime lottery results time remains constant, the teatime lottery results' time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes place at 5:49 p.m. GMT.

Also Read | Powerball Lottery 1244 Results For September 24, 2020 - Winning Numbers

UK's 49s Teatime Lottery Previous Winning Numbers

The previous 49s teatime lottery took place on Dec 23, 2020. The timing of this lottery was 5:49 p.m. GMT. The winning numbers of this lottery were 2, 6, 18, 35, 39, 43 The booster number was 19. We will also share details here of the teatime hot and cold numbers for those interested in knowing. The hottest numbers or the numbers which have popped up frequently are 37, 15, 31, 34, 47 and 23. The hottest numbers for booster numbers during the teatime are 25, 9, 19, 35, 38 and 8.

Also Read | Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For Sep 23, 2020; Winning Numbers

How to play 49s lottery game?

The 49s teatime lottery is similar to many other lotteries out there

For playing the 49s teatime lottery, you need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers

It completely depends on you whether you want to play a 6 number draw or a 7 number draw

The seven number draw includes a Booster ball that will increase your chances of winning the lottery

You can either choose your own numbers or let the Lucky Dip pick those numbers randomly for you

Also Read | Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For Sep 23, 2020; Winning Numbers

Cost of the bet and prize money

The price of each bet (minimum stake) in either lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one of the picked numbers matches the winning numbers then the winning prize is £7 and if the same takes place in the 7 number draw, it's £6. For matching 2 winning numbers in the 6 number draw the prize is £54 and for the 7 number draw its £39.

The winning prize for 3 numbers matching with the winning numbers is £601 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw it's £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 in the 6 number draw and in the 7 number draw the winning prize is £3,800. Finally, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the winning numbers from the 6 number draw, the winning prize is £125,000 and for the 7 number draw, if the same occurs, the winning prize is £40,000.

Also Read | SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For Sep 23, 2020; Winning Results