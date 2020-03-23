UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For March 23, 2020; Check Winning Results

The UK’s 49s Teatime lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is a daily lottery in the UK. This lottery is played twice every day. As mentioned earlier, the lottery we are talking about is the teatime lottery. There is also a lunchtime lottery that is present. The lunchtime lottery for March 23, 2020, took place at 12:49 p.m. today.

UK's 49s Teatime Lottery winning numbers for March 23, 2020, for 5:49 p.m. GMT

The 49s Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 5:49 p.m. GMT. Check for the final results in some time.

The 49’s lottery timing varies according to a particular schedule. The lunchtime lottery remains constant but the teatime lottery timing changes. From October to February the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 p.m. and from February to October it takes place at 5:49 p.m. GMT.

UK's 49s Teatime Lottery Previous Winning Numbers

The previous 49s teatime lottery took place on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The timing of this lottery was 5:49 p.m. GMT. The winning numbers of this lottery were 37, 45, 35, 46, 13, and 20. The booster number was 19. The hottest numbers or the numbers which have popped up frequently are 12, 31, and 24. Whereas the numbers with the least frequency to make it the last 6 or 7 numbers 27, 11, and 38.

How to play 49s lottery game?

The 49s teatime lottery is similar to many other lotteries out there.

You need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers.

It completely depends on you whether you want to play a 6 number draw or a 7 number draw.

The 7 number draw includes the Booster ball.

For those of you who are not aware of this, the Booster ball will increase your chances of winning the lottery.

You can bet on 1 to 6 numbers from the 49 number in each draw.

Cost of the bet and prize money

The price of each bet in either lunchtime or teatime is $2 per bet. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one number is part of the winning numbers than the winning prize is $12 and for the 7 number draw its $10.

For 2 winning numbers in the 6 number draw the prize is $132 and for the 7 number draw its $90.

The winning prize for 3 numbers matching with winning numbers is $1,300 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw its $656.

If 4 numbers are matching than $16,000 in the 6 number draw and the 7 number draw the winning prize is $9,000.

Finally, for a bet that has matched with 5 numbers from the 6 number draw then the winning prize is $300,000 and for the 7 number draw the winning prize is $100,000.

