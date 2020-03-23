UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For March 23, 2020; Check Winning Results

The UK’s 49s Teatime lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The 49s lottery is a daily lottery in the UK. This lottery is played twice every day. As mentioned earlier, the lottery we are talking about is the teatime lottery. There is also a lunchtime lottery that is present. The lunchtime lottery for March 23, 2020, took place at 12:49 p.m. today.
The 49s Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 5:49 p.m. GMT. Check for the final results in some time.
The 49’s lottery timing varies according to a particular schedule. The lunchtime lottery remains constant but the teatime lottery timing changes. From October to February the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 p.m. and from February to October it takes place at 5:49 p.m. GMT.
Also read | Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Today 23.03.2020: Dear Gold Lottery Result Live
The previous 49s teatime lottery took place on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The timing of this lottery was 5:49 p.m. GMT. The winning numbers of this lottery were 37, 45, 35, 46, 13, and 20. The booster number was 19. The hottest numbers or the numbers which have popped up frequently are 12, 31, and 24. Whereas the numbers with the least frequency to make it the last 6 or 7 numbers 27, 11, and 38.
Also read | Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Today 23.03.2020: LabhLaxmi Lottery Result Live
Also read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 23.3.2020: Bodoland Lottery Result Live
Also read | Lottery Sambad Result 23.03.2020: Mizoram State Lottery Results Today 3 Pm