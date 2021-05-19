Vax-a-million Lottery: How To Enter, Eligibility, And Winners Announcement Details

The state officials of Ohio have announced that the first drawing for the state’s Vax-a-million lottery is scheduled for May 26th, 2021. The lottery is an effort to encourage the citizens to get vaccinated against the potentially deadly COVID virus. The Associated Press also reported that the state officials stated a change to the process for participants to opt-in. Here is more information about the Vax-a-million, read on.

Vax-a-Million signup: How does one register for the vaccine lottery in Ohio?

Ohio residents can access the lottery system by filling out a questionnaire at Ohiovaxamillion.com or calling the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH beginning Tuesday, May 18 at 8 a.m. ET.

Who is eligible to win the Ohio vaccine lottery?

Cash prizes are available to Ohio residents who are 18 or older, have received at least one vaccine dose, and have registered for the drawing. Each of the five winners will earn a $1 million prize.

Scholarships are available to Ohio teenagers aged 12 to 17 who have earned one vaccine dose and enrolled and will cover tuition, room and board, and books for four years at a public Ohio college or university. The funds for this programme will be invested into Ohio 529 Savings Plans for the winners.

Who is eligible to win the $1 million prize lottery?

Permanent Ohio residents, who are of the age 18 and above and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are qualified to participate. The state uses the same criteria for determining permanent residency as it does for granting an Ohio driver's licence or voting eligibility.

When are the winners going to be announced?

The draws will take place two days prior to the announcement of the winners. Starting May 26, the announcements will be televised live at 7:29 p.m. on five consecutive Wednesdays.

How many times can a person enter their name in the lottery?

You can only enter your name once in the lottery. Any duplicate entries will be automatically deleted by the state lottery department. However, once you enter your name and complete the questionnaire online or over the phone, you will be entered into the drawing for the entire five-week period.

What is the deadline to get vaccinated in order to signup for the lottery?

Participants must have received the first injection of a vaccine by 11:59 p.m. Sunday before that week's drawing to be qualified for the five consecutive Wednesday drawings.

