Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Lovely Video Of Masai Mara Elephant Giving Birth Goes Viral In Kenya | WATCH

Viral Video: The touching video portrays the Elephant herd's joyful celebration as well as the relationship between the mother and her calf.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Watch This Amazing Video Of An Elephant Giving Birth In Kenya's Masai Mara
Watch This Amazing Video Of An Elephant Giving Birth In Kenya's Masai Mara | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Videos of animals giving birth can easily be found online. Most of the time, these videos become really popular on the internet and cause our hearts to melt, similar to this video, which shows a mother elephant in Kenya's Masai Mara giving birth. The touching footage portrays the herd's joyful celebration as well as the relationship between the mother and her calf. The video is encouraging and might even make you smile.

Elephant Giving Birth

A sweet old video that captures the priceless moments before an elephant gives birth is set in Kenya's Masai Mara reserve. The herd turns into a circle of celebration and support as soon as the young elephant arrives in the world. Moreover, the footage shows the newborn elephant stumbling and rolling on the ground while it tries to stand up steadily. After then, the mother elephant comes over to the little one and offers it a trunk.

Joy Of Motherhood

For any species, the act of giving birth to a new life is incredibly special. But in addition to being a happy occasion, giving birth to a child—in humans or animals—is incredibly painful for the mother. A mother elephant is seen giving birth in the Masai Mara National Park in a video that has gone viral online, captivating internet users. An account going by the handle @AMAZlNGNATURE posted the 59-second video on X, formerly Twitter. The caption reads, "Elephant gives birth in the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya." Since it was posted, it has got over 850K views and 10,000 likes.

There is a wealth of species and stunning scenery in the Masai Mara National Reserve. It occupies 1,510 square kilometers (583 square miles) and is located in southwest Kenya. Elephants have the longest gestation time of all mammals. These kind, enormous animals have babies for up to a year and a half, or around 95 weeks.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

ViralWorld News

