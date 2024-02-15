Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

'Lucky to Found Each Other': Australian PM Announces Engagement With Partner | Pics, Videos

The couple is all set to make history as this will be potentially the first sitting prime minister to wed while in office. The duo met at a meeting in 2019.

Digital Desk
Australian PM Albanese Announces Engagement
The couple was showered with warm wishes and love from across the nation. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Instagram shared joyful news with people announcing his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon on Thursday.

The couple shared a picture after the engagement with a smiling selfie with a simple caption, "She said yes." In the picture, a sparkling diamond ring could be spotted.

The couple is all set to make history as this will be potentially the first sitting prime minister to wed while in office.

The proposal came on Valentine's Day after a romantic dinner at Italian & Sons in Canberra, foreign media reported.

The couple was showered with warm wishes and love from across the nation.

The couple shared a joint statement, expressing their happiness. "We are thrilled and excited to share this news and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together. We are so lucky to have found each other," the caption read.

Albanese and Haydon met at a business dinner in 2019 in Melbourne. Haydon currently lives with Albanese in Canberra and is working as a women's officer for the NSW Public Service Association.

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

