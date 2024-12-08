sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:37 IST, December 8th 2024

Macron Expresses 'Gratitude' to Those Who Saved, Restored Notre Dame

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “gratitude” Saturday to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
French President Macron | Image: AP

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “gratitude” Saturday to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral.

“I stand before you ... to express the gratitude of the French nation,” Macron said at the reopening ceremony.

“Tonight, the bells of Notre Dame are ringing again. And in a moment, the organ will awaken,” sending the “music of hope” to Parisians, France and the world.

Macron spoke in front of 1,500 guests invited to celebrate the restoration of Paris' 12th-century cathedral which was nearly destroyed by a fire in 2019. They included world leaders like President-elect Donald Trump, US first lady Jill Biden, Britain's Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Updated 00:37 IST, December 8th 2024