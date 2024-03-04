English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Macron Holds Special Congress as France Set to Enshrine Abortion Rights in Constitution

"I made a commitment to make women's freedom to have an abortion irreversible by inscribing it in the constitution,” Macron said.

France
France’s National Assembly. | Image:AP
France on Monday is holding a historic joint session of the parliament to conduct the landmark vote to enshrine abortion as a constitutional right. French President Emmanuel Macron convened a special Congress of the National Assembly on March 4 for the final vote to inscribe the abortion for women as a fundamental right.

The proposition will be passed if it garners three fifth majority. France will become the world’s first to constitutionalise the abortion. The move was first pushed by the French president Macron in 2022 when the United States overturned the historic Roe v. Wade that gave the states the authority to ban the abortion, sparking widespread condemnation from the American women.

"I made a commitment to make women's freedom to have an abortion irreversible by inscribing it in the constitution,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. An extraordinary Versailles parliament session on Monday by both houses of the French parliament will make the official change to the constitution after the proposition is passed with a majority.

More than 80% of French legislators gave a green light to measure

More than 80% of the legislators already gave a green light to the measure in the French Senate. It was passed overwhelmingly in the lower house and the National Assembly. None of the lawmakers have questioned the morality of the bill for abortion. Women have exercised the right to abortion in France since 1974, and the law has since been amended multiple times including in February 2022 reducing the abortion from 14 weeks of pregnancy to just 12. "It serves no purpose, because no political movement is questioning abortion," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was reported as saying in the end vote that would go on to approve the measure.

According to Mathilde Panot, head of the left-wing France Unbowed group in the National Assembly, welcomed the measure saying, “It’s impossible to tell if abortion rights won’t come into question in the future in France,” Politico reported. “It’s important to capitalize when we have public on our side,” she added. Macron only acted thanks to “the work of feminist organizations and parliamentarians. He can boast, but it’s first and foremost our victory,” Panot said.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

