×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Malaysian Beauty Queen Stripped of Title After Viral Video Sparks Controversy

The Malaysian Beauty Queen Terinsip, 24, gained fame after clinching the prestigious title during the 2023 Unduk Ngadau pageant

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Malaysian Beauty Queen
Malaysian Beauty Queen Stripped of Title After Viral Video Sparks Controversy | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viru Nikah Terinsip, the reigning Unduk Ngadau Johor titleholder, found herself embroiled in a controversy that led to her dethronement. Terinsip, 24, gained fame after clinching the prestigious title during the 2023 Unduk Ngadau pageant, a highlight of the annual Kaamatan cultural event in Sabah.

However, her reign came to an abrupt end following the circulation of a viral video depicting her engaging in what was deemed as suggestive dancing with scantily clad male performers during a holiday trip to Thailand. 

Advertisement

KDCA deems Terinsip’s behaviour unfitting 

The video swiftly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, prompting the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) to intervene.

Advertisement

KDCA President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan wasted no time in addressing the controversy, deeming Terinsip's behavior unfitting for a public figure and a representative of cultural heritage. Hours after Terinsip voluntarily returned her title, Kitingan announced the association's decision to strip her of the crown, citing the need to uphold the values and integrity associated with the Unduk Ngadau title.

"This would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person," Kitingan remarked, emphasizing the heightened responsibility that comes with holding a public position.

Advertisement

The move by KDCA was met with a variety of reactions, reflecting the diverse sentiments within the community. While some expressed sympathy for Terinsip, others criticized her actions as inappropriate for a cultural ambassador.

Terinsip expresses acceptance of the decision 

In response, Terinsip took to social media to express her acceptance of the decision and her willingness to return the title with dignity and humility. In a heartfelt video message, she emphasized the importance of self-respect and personal values, acknowledging her imperfections and the lessons learned from the experience.

"The title does not determine one’s perfection or success. I am not perfect," Terinsip stated, urging for understanding and compassion amidst the scrutiny.

Advertisement

She also appealed for privacy for her family and friends, emphasizing that they were not involved in the controversy. 

Despite the setback, Terinsip expressed gratitude for the support received from netizens and called for a focus on moving forward from the incident.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Travis Head eyes T20 WC glory

Head eyes T20 WC glory

a minute ago
Ram Charan file photo

Ram Charan Gets Honoured

3 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia-Ranbir Anniversary

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

4 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

5 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

7 minutes ago
Anyone But You

Titles On OTT This Week

8 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

8 minutes ago
Income Tax Offices Open on Weekends Ahead of FY 2023-24 Deadline

FinMin on financial fraud

10 minutes ago
7. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Injury Update

12 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Update

13 minutes ago
Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram At Coachella

15 minutes ago
Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

23 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

28 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

34 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo