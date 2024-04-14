Advertisement

Viru Nikah Terinsip, the reigning Unduk Ngadau Johor titleholder, found herself embroiled in a controversy that led to her dethronement. Terinsip, 24, gained fame after clinching the prestigious title during the 2023 Unduk Ngadau pageant, a highlight of the annual Kaamatan cultural event in Sabah.

However, her reign came to an abrupt end following the circulation of a viral video depicting her engaging in what was deemed as suggestive dancing with scantily clad male performers during a holiday trip to Thailand.

KDCA deems Terinsip’s behaviour unfitting

The video swiftly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, prompting the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) to intervene.

KDCA President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan wasted no time in addressing the controversy, deeming Terinsip's behavior unfitting for a public figure and a representative of cultural heritage. Hours after Terinsip voluntarily returned her title, Kitingan announced the association's decision to strip her of the crown, citing the need to uphold the values and integrity associated with the Unduk Ngadau title.

"This would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person," Kitingan remarked, emphasizing the heightened responsibility that comes with holding a public position.

The move by KDCA was met with a variety of reactions, reflecting the diverse sentiments within the community. While some expressed sympathy for Terinsip, others criticized her actions as inappropriate for a cultural ambassador.

Terinsip expresses acceptance of the decision

In response, Terinsip took to social media to express her acceptance of the decision and her willingness to return the title with dignity and humility. In a heartfelt video message, she emphasized the importance of self-respect and personal values, acknowledging her imperfections and the lessons learned from the experience.

"The title does not determine one’s perfection or success. I am not perfect," Terinsip stated, urging for understanding and compassion amidst the scrutiny.

She also appealed for privacy for her family and friends, emphasizing that they were not involved in the controversy.

Despite the setback, Terinsip expressed gratitude for the support received from netizens and called for a focus on moving forward from the incident.