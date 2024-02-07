Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Maldives government Files Constitutional Case in Supreme Court Over Impeachment Process Amendments

The amendments to the parliament regulations, which the ruling Maldivian government is fighting against, will allow opposition MPs to remove President.

Digital Desk
Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Mayor Election
मालदीव के मेयर चुनाव में राष्ट्रपति मुइज्जू की पार्टी की करारी हार | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maldives government on Monday has filed a constitutional case over the opposition’s attempts to make amendments to Parliament’s rules of procedure concerning the impeachment process of the president. The change to the measures would effectively allow the removal of the sitting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu based on the votes garnered to the motion that the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) aligned members will hold.

On January 29, the Attorney General Ahmed Usham said that the Maldivian government has filed a constitutional case at the country’s Supreme Court, according to Mihaaru News. This would be the first official response of the ruling party against the opposition’s attempts to overthrow Muizzu. Usham did not elaborate on the details about the case.

Advertisement

MPs attempt to remove Maldives President through votes

The amendments to the parliament regulations, which the ruling Maldivian government is fighting against, will allow opposition MPs to remove the President through just the votes. The sitting President can be stripped of his power through the votes of two thirds of the total number of parliamentarians, that is 58 out of 87 members.

Advertisement

After at least seven MPs resigned to fill in positions in the new administration, the amendments were brought to count the total number of MPs excluding any seats made vacant. It was argued that there wasn’t enough time to hold elections seeking new MPs, according to reports. This resulted in opposition parties MDP and The Democrats in meeting the number of votes through their members.

Earlier yesterday, MDP's Parliamentary Group submitted a no confidence motion against the President Muizzu. The Muizzu administration scrambled to revoke such a move. The development came just a day after development comes a day after scuffle broke out in the Maldives Parliament between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers as they argued over approval of four members of the pro-China President's cabinet.

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos14 minutes ago

  2. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health18 minutes ago

  4. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement