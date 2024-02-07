Advertisement

Maldives government on Monday has filed a constitutional case over the opposition’s attempts to make amendments to Parliament’s rules of procedure concerning the impeachment process of the president. The change to the measures would effectively allow the removal of the sitting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu based on the votes garnered to the motion that the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) aligned members will hold.

On January 29, the Attorney General Ahmed Usham said that the Maldivian government has filed a constitutional case at the country’s Supreme Court, according to Mihaaru News. This would be the first official response of the ruling party against the opposition’s attempts to overthrow Muizzu. Usham did not elaborate on the details about the case.

MPs attempt to remove Maldives President through votes

The amendments to the parliament regulations, which the ruling Maldivian government is fighting against, will allow opposition MPs to remove the President through just the votes. The sitting President can be stripped of his power through the votes of two thirds of the total number of parliamentarians, that is 58 out of 87 members.

After at least seven MPs resigned to fill in positions in the new administration, the amendments were brought to count the total number of MPs excluding any seats made vacant. It was argued that there wasn’t enough time to hold elections seeking new MPs, according to reports. This resulted in opposition parties MDP and The Democrats in meeting the number of votes through their members.

Earlier yesterday, MDP's Parliamentary Group submitted a no confidence motion against the President Muizzu. The Muizzu administration scrambled to revoke such a move. The development came just a day after development comes a day after scuffle broke out in the Maldives Parliament between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers as they argued over approval of four members of the pro-China President's cabinet.

