Maldives Imposes Immediate Ban on Israelis, Condemns ‘Genocide’ of Palestinians

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has announced an immediate ban on the entry of Israeli tourists, marking a strong stance against what his office called Israel’s “ongoing acts of genocide” in Palestine. The decision was ratified shortly after the country’s parliament approved the motion on Tuesday as per AFP.

“The ratification reflects the government’s firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Ban Effective Immediately

A spokesperson from the President’s Office confirmed to AFP that the ban would be enforced with immediate effect. The move comes as a response to rising pressure from both opposition and ruling party lawmakers urging the government to take a definitive position on the Gaza conflict.

The Maldives, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, is popular among global tourists for its white sandy beaches and turquoise lagoons. According to official data, only 59 Israeli nationals visited the country in February, out of a total of 214,000 foreign tourists.

The Maldives had previously lifted a ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and made brief attempts to re-establish diplomatic ties in 2010. However, those efforts faded amid public disapproval and regional tensions.

The latest move reflects strong domestic and international sentiment over the Gaza war, which erupted after the October 2023 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures cited by AFP.

In response, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive on Gaza. As of Sunday, Gaza’s health ministry reported 1,613 Palestinian deaths since the breakdown of a ceasefire on March 18, bringing the total Palestinian death toll to 50,983 since the war began.

Israel Had Already Warned Against Travel

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already advised its citizens last year to avoid travelling to the Maldives.