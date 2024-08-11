Published 12:53 IST, August 11th 2024
Maldives' Main Opposition Party Welcomes Recalibration of India policy by Muizzu-Led Govt
Maldivian Democratic Party praises the Muizzu government’s shift in India policy, reaffirming India's role as a vital ally during Jaishankar’s visit.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maldivian Democratic Party Welcomes Recalibration of India Policy by Muizzu Government | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:32 IST, August 11th 2024