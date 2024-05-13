Advertisement

Male: Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives, a significant revelation has emerged regarding the Maldives military's inability to operate three aircraft donated by India. Days after the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the island country, Maldives Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has acknowledged that the country's defence forces are still not capable of operating the three aircraft donated by India.

He made the remarks while speaking about the withdrawal of 76 Indian defence personnel from the Maldives, which was reportedly initiated by President Mohamed Muizzu. He said that the Maldives military still does not have pilots capable of operating the two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft and their replacement with civilians from India.

Advertisement

Why are Maldives' Pilots Unable to Fly The Aircrafts?

The defence minister said that there were no Maldivian soldiers with the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) who can operate the three aircraft donated by the Indian military despite some soldiers who began training to fly them under agreements formed by previous governments.

Advertisement

"As it was a training that required passing various stages, our soldiers had not reached completion due to various reasons. Therefore, there aren't any people in our force at the moment who are licensed or fully operational to fly the two helicopters and Dornier aircraft," Ghassan said.

Training Maldivians was the main reason for the arrival of Indian soldiers with the helicopters donated during former presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Abdulla Yameen's governments and the Dornier aircraft brought during former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's government, said a Maldivian media report.

Advertisement

Maldives Foreign Minister Zameer said that the agreement to replace the Indian soldiers with civilians also included provisions for training local pilots.

Previously, the Maldivian government said that documents show there are 89 Indian soldiers in the Maldives, to operate a military helicopter and Dornier aircraft, donated by India, used mainly for medical evacuations, as per the report. However, the Maldives government has no intention of removing the doctors from India at Senahiya military hospital.

Advertisement

Contrary to Ghassan's remarks, when the current administration's senior officials were in the opposition during the past five years, they criticised the previous government and claimed that there were capable pilots in the MNDF, the report noted.

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row

Relations between India and Maldives deteriorated since Muizzu came to power in November last year after defeating Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, seen as pro-India, even while the archipelagic nation maintained closer ties with China. The president also travelled to China in January and met top Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping. Traditionally, India had been the first port of call for the newly-elected Maldivian heads.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain after Muizzu, a pro-China leader, insisted on the withdrawal of all Indian military personnel operating the three aviation platforms in the island nation by May 10.

Advertisement

On May 10, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives and the "deputation of competent persons" to the archipelago nation.

When Zameer was in India on May 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to him that the development of India-Maldives ties is based on “mutual interests” and “reciprocal sensitivity.”

Advertisement

The Maldivian foreign ministry said Jaishankar and Zameer discussed all aspects of the India-Maldives partnership to forge opportunities for future collaboration.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the Indian government.

