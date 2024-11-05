sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Maldives Recalls Its Ambassador in Pakistan Over Unsanctioned Meeting With Kabul's Envoy

Published 23:54 IST, November 5th 2024

Maldives Recalls Its Ambassador in Pakistan Over Unsanctioned Meeting With Kabul's Envoy

Pakistani officials said on Tuesday they were aware the Maldives government had recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he met with the Afghan Taliban govt.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maldives High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha meeting with Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires Ahmad Shakib
Maldives High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha meeting with Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires Ahmad Shakib | Image: X
Advertisement

23:54 IST, November 5th 2024