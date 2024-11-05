Published 23:54 IST, November 5th 2024
Maldives Recalls Its Ambassador in Pakistan Over Unsanctioned Meeting With Kabul's Envoy
Pakistani officials said on Tuesday they were aware the Maldives government had recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he met with the Afghan Taliban govt.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Maldives High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha meeting with Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires Ahmad Shakib | Image: X
