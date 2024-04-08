×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Suspended Maldivian Minister Extends Apologies Amid 'Disrespectful' Post on Indian Flag

Mariyam said the post was meant to take a jibe at the opposition Maldivian party, MDP and had no idea that it resembles the Indian flag.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Suspended Maldivian Minister Extends Apologies Amid 'Disrespectful' Post on Indian Flag
Suspended Maldivian Minister Extends Apologies Amid 'Disrespectful' Post on Indian Flag | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Mariyam Shiuna, one of the three Maldivian ministers who were suspended earlier this year, sparked a new controversy over her recent post on X which ‘disrespected’ the Indian flag. Shiuna, who has now deleted the post, offered her apologies stating that she had no intention to disrespect India or the country's national flag.

Taking to X, she apologised, her post read, "I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post."

Advertisement

She added that the post was meant to take a jibe at the opposition Maldivian party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and had no idea that it resembles the Indian flag.

Advertisement

"It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. Maldives deeply values its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future, I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights," the post read further.

As per reports, in the deleted post, the suspended minister targeted the opposition MDP's campaign poster, the party's logo was replaced with what looked like the Navy Blue-coloured Ashok Chakra; in the Indian flag.

Advertisement

"The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives do not want to fall and slip with them," her post read.

Advertisement

In January this year, Shiuna and her two colleagues – Abdulla Mahzoom Majid and Malsha Shareef – were suspended by the Muizzu government for her comments on the Indian leadership amid promoting the country's Lakshadweep islands as a tourist destination that rivals the Maldives.

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a few seconds ago
No Smoking Day 2024: Efforts For A Tobacco-Free Future

Woman Stabs Man

a minute ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Looses Cool - Why

2 minutes ago
Woman Cooking Egg Halwa Sparks Debate On Instagram, Netizen Reacts

Woman Cooking Egg Halwa

2 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba Cloud price cut

4 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement

Lizaad Williams joins DC

7 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes shakes hands with Triple H

WWE Universe is ALL IN

11 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen warns China

12 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir At Namit's B'day

15 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC

16 minutes ago
Sensex

BSE mcap

17 minutes ago
pharmaceuticals

Piramal's new investment

17 minutes ago
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

18 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

CA exam postponement

18 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

German exports decline

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record

Rohit equals Virat record

28 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE WrestleMania Results

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News4 hours ago

  2. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News5 hours ago

  5. The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo