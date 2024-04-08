Advertisement

New Delhi: Mariyam Shiuna, one of the three Maldivian ministers who were suspended earlier this year, sparked a new controversy over her recent post on X which ‘disrespected’ the Indian flag. Shiuna, who has now deleted the post, offered her apologies stating that she had no intention to disrespect India or the country's national flag.

Taking to X, she apologised, her post read, "I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post."

Advertisement

I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism .I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post.



It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the… — Mariyam Shiuna (@shiuna_m) April 8, 2024

She added that the post was meant to take a jibe at the opposition Maldivian party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and had no idea that it resembles the Indian flag.

Advertisement

"It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. Maldives deeply values its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future, I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights," the post read further.

As per reports, in the deleted post, the suspended minister targeted the opposition MDP's campaign poster, the party's logo was replaced with what looked like the Navy Blue-coloured Ashok Chakra; in the Indian flag.

Advertisement

Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna mocks India again while targeting political rival MDP in polls. It's the Indian flag shown in bad light.



India has just approved export of essential goods including rice, wheat, sugar, onion to Maldives. They really don't deserve this. pic.twitter.com/NoNNcXpTPw — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) April 7, 2024

"The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives do not want to fall and slip with them," her post read.

Advertisement

In January this year, Shiuna and her two colleagues – Abdulla Mahzoom Majid and Malsha Shareef – were suspended by the Muizzu government for her comments on the Indian leadership amid promoting the country's Lakshadweep islands as a tourist destination that rivals the Maldives.