Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Maldivian President Urges China for Increased Tourist Influx Amid Backlash From Indians

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has appealed to China to enhance efforts in attracting more tourists to his country.

Isha Bhandari
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has appealed to China to enhance efforts in attracting more tourists to his country
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has appealed to China to enhance efforts in attracting more tourists to his country | Image:AFP
Maldives: During his state visit to China, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has appealed to China to enhance efforts in attracting more tourists to his country. 

This plea comes in the wake of Indian tourists canceling reservations due to a diplomatic row over derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province, Muizzu emphasized China's significance as the "closest" ally of the island nation. Praising China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, he urged China to intensify efforts to send more tourists to the Maldives.

"China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," Muizzu stated, acknowledging the importance of tourism for the Maldivian economy.

China and Maldives Signed a USD 50 Million Project? 

Amid the diplomatic tensions, reports indicate that China and the Maldives have signed a USD 50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone in the Indian Ocean island. Muizzu's appeal reflects the economic repercussions of strained relations and a desire to diversify tourism sources.

The diplomatic spat arose following derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Modi, leading to the suspension of three deputy ministers and condemnation from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry.

India remained the largest tourist market for the Maldives in 2023, with the highest number of visitors. Muizzu's appeal to China underscores the country's effort to navigate diplomatic challenges and maintain its economic stability through tourism.

During his visit, Muizzu also emphasized the commitment to implementing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with China, aiming to boost bilateral trade and investments. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

