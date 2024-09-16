sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Accused of Trying to Kill Trump Wrote a Book Urging Iran to Assassinate the Ex-President

Published 21:07 IST, September 16th 2024

Man Accused of Trying to Kill Trump Wrote a Book Urging Iran to Assassinate the Ex-President

Routh wrote that he once voted for Trump and must take part of the blame for the "child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
