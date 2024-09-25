Published 09:04 IST, September 25th 2024
Man Digs Up Uncle's Grave, Steals Bones, Demands Ransom from Family to Settle Gambling Debts
The shocking incident came to light when Nam allegedly used a shovel to dig a 20cm hole in his uncle’s grave and removed some of the remains.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Digs Up Uncle's Grave, Steals Bones, Demands Ransom from Family to Settle Gambling Debts | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:04 IST, September 25th 2024