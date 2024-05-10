Man Jumped from 12,500 feet Without Parachute, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media shows a man jumping from a plane without wearing a parachute.

The viral video shared on social media X by @fasc1nate showcases a man who jumped off the plane without any safety gear and parachute.

The viral video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Travis Pastrana jumped from a single-engine Cessna from 12,500 feet over Arecibo, Puerto Rico. He was only wearing sunglasses, socks, and surf trunks while holding a can of Red Bull. He was not wearing a parachute.’

In the beginning of the video a man can be seen in red shorts, he is drinking an energy drink and jumps off the plane with to other skydivers who are equipped with all the safety gears.

The man in red shorts shows his diving skills in the middle of the sky and later these two sky divers grab him from falling. The man later lands safely on the ground, but the entire video shows how risky this stunt could be.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Travis Pastrana jumped from a single-engine Cessna from 12,500 feet over Arecibo, Puerto Rico. He was only wearing sunglasses, socks, and surf trunks while holding a can of Red Bull. He was not wearing a parachute. pic.twitter.com/xULNLC81Jx — Fascinating (@fasc1nate)

Netizens are commenting on the viral video sharing their thoughts and experiences on this.

One viewer says, ‘There was no risk when others were there to save him

I see two other people with parachute who just got him right away and opened their parachute and safely landed’, another viewer wrote, ‘On the same day, a beachgoer in the area was subsequently knocked unconscious and rushed to the hospital after a can of energy drink fell from the sky leaving a 4 inch hole in the man’s head. The man was later pronounced dead and the case still remains a mystery to federal investigators.’

One more user says, ‘Depending on the plane… this may be safer’.