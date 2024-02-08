Advertisement

Viral: Every ten videos on social media, two of them might be violent if you spend five to six hours every day browsing the platform. Clips showing fighting, exchanging punches, or even deadly hits that could be a nightmare for someone. The disturbing clip of a 34-year-old guy punching a 15-year-old girl in the streets has gone incredibly popular on social media.

The teenager was approached by a man when she was walking with her cousin on a sidewalk, according to CCTV evidence. She lost her balance and fell to the ground as he seemed to say something before striking her in the face. Following that, the attacker left the area. Onlookers hurried to the teenage girl's rescue. Reports state that the man went up to the girl and demanded money. He suddenly hit her after she claimed not to have any. Unexpectedly, she took a punch and had no time to defend herself. She was assisted and taken inside a pharmacy by the bystanders who witnessed the attack while walking by.

This man is straight trash pic.twitter.com/mFfc3ZQ4bJ — Wild content (@NoCapFights) January 14, 2024

After the attack, the man was escorted to a police station where the incident was reported as a physical assault and later arrested by the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM). But then the man's family showed up and told the police he had schizophrenia. The attacker also acknowledged that he had some mental issues during interrogation, but he denied having beaten the teenager.

BoreCure posted the original video to Twitter one month ago. However, the terrifying video was once more posted on X, formerly Twitter, two days ago. The video had over 6 crore views, 3 lakh likes, and a ton of comments after it was posted. A neighboring security camera recorded the incident, which took place in the streets of Ibiuna, Brazil.